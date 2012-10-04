* Third quarter in line, on track for full year expectations
* 185 mln stg work and probable orders won in Middle East
since H1
* Reiterates 1 bln stg revenue targets in Middle East and
Canada
* Shares up 2 percent
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Oct 4 Support services and construction
firm Carillion is in line for potential contracts in
the Middle East worth more than 3 billion pounds ($4.82 billion)
in the next four months as infrastructure projects in the region
show signs of life.
Decisions on many Middle Eastern construction contracts have
run into planning delays on large scale developments and
financing bottlenecks due to the impact of the euro zone crisis
on banks. But Carillion said on Thursday it was hopeful of
imminent awards.
"It has been a frustrating year in the Middle East, not
because the opportunities aren't there, but because decisions
have been slow, which is why we are still optimistic about the
region," Chief Executive Richard Howson told Reuters.
"We are well positioned for a number of large contracts,
particularly in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates," he said,
adding that the construction sector in Oman was also thriving on
increased spending on airport and hospitality infrastructure.
Carillion, which maintains some UK railways, roads and
military bases, is aiming to double revenue in the Middle East
and Canada to around 1 billion pounds each by 2015.
It said so far in the second half of the year it had won 185
million pounds of new and probable orders in the Middle East, a
region which generates around 12 percent of group revenue. This
compares with 201 million pounds of work in the first half.
Shares in the FTSE250 firm rose 2.3 percent to 283.4 pence
at 1005 GMT.
Investec analyst Andrew Gibb retained a "Buy" rating. "The
pipeline of contract opportunities remains strong, and the new
orders in the Middle East are particularly encouraging. This
should reassure some about the improving outlook in the region,"
Gibb wrote.
The group is aiming for several private finance school and
hospital projects in Canada. In the UK, it is shortlisted with
Spanish construction firm FCC for a Royal Liverpool Hospital PFI
project and facilities management contract worth a total 800
million pounds, due to be awarded by the end of October.
Carillion will also find out this month if it has won a 600
million pound energy saving contract with Birmingham City
Council. The value could rise to more than 1 billion pounds if
it is extended across the West Midlands.
Sealing this deal would help it prove the rationale of last
year's 306.5 million pound acquisition of energy firm Eaga,
which some analysts considered expensive. The firm estimates the
size of the UK energy services market at 22 billion pounds.
"This is an emerging sector and I think the important point
is Carillion wouldn't have been in the space without the Eaga
acquisition. We will see the benefit over the next few years,"
Howson said.
Carillion, which has reduced its UK construction arm in line
with a shrinking market, also said on Thursday that its third
quarter performance had been in line with expectations to
produce improved full-year operating profit margin.
It is expected to post a full-year pretax profit of 210.22
million pounds, according to a Reuters poll of 14 analysts.
In August, the group posted a 1 percent rise in underlying
first half pretax profit and said it had identified 35.6 billion
pounds worth of potential work, including a large portion of
public sector opportunities.