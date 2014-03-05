LONDON, March 5 British support services and construction firm Carillion posted a 13 percent fall in full-year adjusted pretax profit, broadly as expected by the market, after it scaled back its energy services and British construction businesses.

The company, which maintains British railways, roads and military bases, posted underlying pretax profit of 174.7 million pounds ($291 million) for the full year on revenue of 4.1 billion pounds, down 7 percent.

Chairman Philip Rogerson said its UK construction activities and energy services business were now the right size for the market.

"Overall, we expect market conditions to remain challenging in 2014, but with a strong order book, good revenue visibility and substantial pipeline of contract opportunities the Group is now well positioned for the future," he said.

Analysts had expected it to post profit of 178.29 million, according to a Thomson Reuters poll.