LONDON, July 14 British support services firm
Carillion said it had seen a significant rise in
first-half revenue, putting it on track to meet market
expectations for 2015 and beyond.
The company, which maintains railways, roads and military
bases, said the pace of new order intake slowed in the first
half as the British national election delayed public-sector
contract awards, but the value of its secured and probable
orders remained strong at about 17 billion pounds ($26.3
billion).
Analysts on average expect Carillion to report full-year
pretax profit of 178.2 million pounds, according to a Thomson
Reuters poll of 10.
($1 = 0.6470 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)