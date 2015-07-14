(Adds CEO comments, detail)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, July 14 British support services company
Carillion expects to see a return to growth in annual
revenue for the first time in five years, after reporting a
significant rise in first-half turnover, putting it on track to
meet market expectations for 2015.
The company, which maintains railways, roads and military
bases, said in a trading update it expected healthy revenue
growth for the full year and a steady improvement in market
conditions for the rest of the year.
"We are talking about strong double digit revenue growth in
the first half of the year ... it is significant," CEO Richard
Howson told Reuters.
The company's optimism contrasts with rival Balfour Beatty
, which last week issued a profit warning putting it on
course for another annual loss of up to 150 million pounds.
Carillion had abandoned a 3 billion pound merger
with Balfour nearly a year ago.
Carillion's shares rose as much as 3 percent and were one of
the top gainers in the FTSE mid-cap index. They have
risen 7.2 percent since the beginning of the year, while the
FTSE mid-cap index is up 11.2 percent.
Analysts at Jefferies said: "Performance in-line with
expectations and no changes to full year outlook. No profit
warning, unlike its main peer."
"We are therefore not changing our estimates. New orders did
slow into the election, as expected," they said in a note.
The company said uncertainty over Britain's national
election in May had delayed public-sector contract awards. But
at the half year, it expected the value of its secured and
probable orders to have remained strong at about 17 billion
pounds ($26.3 billion). Its pipeline of contract opportunities,
which was 39.2 billion pounds at the end of 2014, is expected to
have risen to more than 40 billion at the half year, it said.
Howson said he expected work in Britain's public sector,
which accounts for around 60 percent of its UK revenue, would
pick up in later in the year.
"I think procurement will return to a more normal level but
until the (government) departments are clear on where they are
going to invest, what they spend, what their budgets are, that
procurement is bound to be a little slower."
Analysts on average expect Carillion to report full-year
pretax profit of 178.2 million pounds, according to a Thomson
Reuters poll of 10. Pretax profit was was 142.6 million pounds
in 2014. Its half-year results are due on August 26.
($1 = 0.6470 pounds)
