LONDON Dec 10 British support services company
Carillion said it expected to see similar revenue
growth this year despite challenging market conditions, after it
secured 4.6 billion pounds ($7.22 billion) of new contracts.
The company, which maintains British railways, roads and
military bases, said it continued to see signs of improvement in
challenging markets and maintained its medium-term outlook was
positive.
Carillion also said it expected the overall group's order
book at the year end to be over 18.5 billion pounds and that it
had a bid pipeline of over 39 billion pounds of contracts.
($1 = 0.6374 pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)