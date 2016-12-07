Dec 7 Carillion Plc, a building support
services company, said the pace of new order intake had slowed
in the second half of the year, partly due to a spending delay
by the government following Britain's vote to quit the European
Union.
The company said on Wednesday it expected the total value of
orders and probable orders won in the six months ended Dec. 31
to be lower than 2.5 billion pounds ($3.16 billion) won in the
first six months of the year.
Carillion, which maintains railways, roads and military
bases, said it believed the slowdown was caused by the
government taking time to reassess its spending priorities ahead
of its November budget.
It also said there had been a slower pace of contract awards
from in the Middle East, particularly in Oman, as the region
grapples with the effects of low oil prices.
($1 = 0.7906 pounds)
