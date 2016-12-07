(Adds details, context)
Dec 7 Carillion Plc, a British building
support services company, said the pace of new order intake had
slowed in the second half of the year, partly due to a spending
delay by the government following Britain's vote to leave the
European Union.
The company, which maintains railways, roads and military
bases, said it expected the value of orders and probable orders
won in the six months ending Dec. 31 to be lower than the 2.5
billion pounds' ($3.16 billion) worth in the first six months of
the year.
Although most UK construction and support services managed
to avoid an immediate post-Brexit hit as many had forecast,
recent warnings from Capita and Mitie have
highlighted that Brexit uncertainty has caused customers to
delay decisions.
Carillion said on Wednesday it believed the slowdown was
caused by the government appointed after the June 23 referendum
taking time to reassess its spending priorities ahead of its
November budget.
It also said there had been a slower pace of contract awards
from in the Middle East, particularly in Oman, as the region
grapples with low oil prices.
Carillion's 2016 new and probable orders pipeline was
expected to reach 4.5 billion pounds, it said, taking its total
and probable orders pipeline to about 16 billion pounds by the
year end.
That is lower than the company's forecast of about 17.4
billion pounds, though it does not include some 1.5 billion
pounds of framework contracts.
Carillion said the current pipeline gave it order visibility
of about 70 percent for revenues for the next full year, lower
than the 84 percent visibility it had reported last year for
2016 revenues.
($1 = 0.7906 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane
Merriman)