By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Aug 22 Support services and construction
firm Carillion said major public sector customers in
areas like defence and health had not been put off outsourcing
workers by the G4S Olympic security debacle which
sparked criticism by politicians.
The growing trend of private firms running budget-squeezed
public services was thrown into the spotlight in July when the
world's biggest security firm, G4S, failed to deliver a
promised 10,400 venue guards for the London Games.
Some politicians have questioned which services private
firms should be allowed to run while analysts have said the bad
sentiment could slow the flow of prospective government work.
Carillion, which maintains some UK railways, roads and
military bases and has a strong construction presence in Canada
and the Middle East, on Wednesday pointed to a large number of
public sector opportunities underpinning 35.6 billion pounds
($56.19 billion) worth of potential work as evidence of demand.
"The political sentiment towards outsourcing might be a
little strained at the moment," Carillion Chief Executive
Richard Howson told Reuters.
"But within local authorities and our public sector
customers, the Ministry of Defence, Department of Health, there
is strong support for the advantages that private sector
companies can bring to public sector services."
"We were intending to bid three (large) local authority
schemes this year but because of the opportunities that are
materialising in the market we will be bidding five this year."
Carillion signed a deal worth up to 700 million pounds - one
of the largest in the market - with Oxfordshire County Council
this year to provide services from property management to school
catering and cleaning.
It is also bidding for MoD contracts to provide repair and
maintenance work to airfields, army bases and naval sites.
On Wednesday the firm posted a 1 percent rise in underlying
pretax profit for the six months to June 30 of 73.1 million
pounds, as a stronger operating margin at its downsized UK
construction arm helped offset a 12 percent fall in group
revenues also hit by project delays in the Middle East.
Revenue for the period, in which Carillion secured 2.2
billion pounds of work, was 2.16 billion pounds.
The group, which is targeting several private finance school
and hospital projects in Canada, said it had seen some movement
in Middle Eastern infrastructure project bids that have been
delayed by financing from Europe's eurozone crisis-hit banks.
Carillion has bid on 3.5 billion pounds worth of pending
work this year in the Middle East and said it had won a
construction project in Oman worth over 100 million pounds, but
that it would not name the client for another few weeks.
Shares in the FTSE 250-listed firm, which also raised its
interim dividend by 2 percent to 5.4 pence per share, were flat
at 267.75 pence at 1012 GMT, valuing the business at around 1.15
billion pounds.
Analysts at Seymour Pierce said they remained positive on
the group's growth prospects and left a forecast for full-year
adjusted pretax profit of 217.4 million pounds unchanged.