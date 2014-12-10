(Adds Balfour bid speculation, further CEO comment)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON Dec 10 British support services company
Carillion expects a slowdown in government contracts
awarded ahead of next year's national election, it said after
lowering its revenue expectations on Wednesday.
The company, which maintains British railways, roads and
military bases, said it expects government departments to curb
their spending ahead of the election, which would result in a
slowdown in work for outsourcers.
"One of our biggest customers is the UK government and we
are entering into an election year where they typically spend
less money than they do in the intervening period," CEO Richard
Howson told Reuters.
Carillion has profited over the past few years as tighter
government budgets have prompted more outsourcing of work to cut
costs. It has also avoided scandals that have hit rivals such as
Serco and G4S.
Howson declined to comment on recent speculation that it may
launch a second takeover approach for construction company
Balfour Beatty but said Carillion is focused on
like-for-like growth and small bolt-on acquisitions.
"We've won a lot of work ... We are winning more than we are
consuming in the year, so we are growing and I think that is a
great place to be," he said.
The company said it expects 2014 revenue to be similar to
last year's, having previously predicted income growth.
Market conditions remain challenging despite securing 4.6
billion pounds ($7.22 billion) of new contracts in the first
half of the year, it said, adding that its medium-term outlook
is positive.
"There is no change to our outlook, so we will grow our
revenue next year on the back of work that we have won last year
and this year. Our ambition is to hold the margin at the level
that it has been for the last two years, which is a strong
margin for our sector," Howson said.
Carillion expects the group's order book at year-end to be
total more than 18.5 billion pounds with a bid pipeline worth a
potential 39 billion pounds.
Shares in the company were broadly flat at 345 pence by 1007
GMT.
($1 = 0.6374 pounds)
(Editing by David Goodman)