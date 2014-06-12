(Repeats to chain additional snaps)

LONDON, June 12 A consortium including construction firms Carillion, Balfour Beatty and Galliford Try has been picked as preferred bidder for a 745 million pound contract to build roads in Scotland, the companies said on Thursday.

The partners will each invest 20 million pounds and claim a third of the construction revenue.

The Scottish government's Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route/Balmedie to Tipperty Project is set to be completed in 2018 and, if selected, the preferred bidder consortium will manage and maintain the route for 30 years.

"We are delighted that we and our consortium partners have been selected as the preferred bidder for this project, which is the largest NPD (non-profit distribution) project of its kind in Scotland to date," Carillion Chief Executive Richard Howson said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)