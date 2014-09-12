HONG KONG, Sept 12 CAR Inc, China's largest car rental company by fleet size, is set to raise $467 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering, pricing the deal at the top end of expectations, sources said on Friday.

The company, formerly known as China Auto Rental Inc, is set to price its 426 million new share offering at HK$8.50 per share, said sources with direct knowledge of the IPO.

The deal was marketed in an indicative range of HK$7.50 to HK$8.50 per share.

The sources declined to be identified as details of the pricing have yet to be officially announced.

Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley were hired as joint sponsors of the deal and will earn $1 million each for that role, according to the IPO prospectus.

The two banks will also act as joint global coordinators with China International Capital Corp (CICC) and China Renaissance Securities. The group stands to jointly earn $14 million in underwriting commissions from the deal, equivalent to a 3 percent fee. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)