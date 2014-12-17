European shares fall as French stocks come under pre-election pressure
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
MILAN Dec 17 Italy's Cariverona foundation could consider investing in Banca Marche, which was put under special administration last year, but is not looking at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, its chairman said on Wednesday.
"The foundation is looking for opportunities to diversify its asset base," Paolo Biasi told journalists on the sidelines of an event in Milan.
"I don't know if Banca Marche is an opportunity, we haven't examined it yet, but we don't dismiss anything that could have a secure return," he added.
MOSCOW, April 21 Novatek, Russia's largest non-state natural gas producer, is seeking to increase its resource base to stabilise gas output and keep its domestic market share steady, Leonid Mikhelson, head of the company, said on Friday.