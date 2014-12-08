Dec 8 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

* news: carl zeiss meditec posts slight revenue growth

* Closed financial year 2013/2014 with a slight growth in revenue from eur 906 million to eur 909 million

* Adjusted for currency effects, growth amounted to 3.0 percent

* Earnings before taxes totaled eur 120.7 million, which corresponds to an ebit margin of 13.3 percent

* Expects to be able to increase its revenue at least in line with average market growth in coming financial years

* In medium term, aims to generate one third of our total revenue by recurring revenue

* Plans to make targeted increases in spending on research and development

* Unfortunately, this will impact ebit margin in short term

* Up until financial year 2018/2019, ebit margin will remain within an attractive range of between 13 and 15 percent