* Cytrx announces update on the regulatory pathway for aldoxorubicin in soft tissue sarcomas
BERLIN May 12 Carl Zeiss Meditec, a German maker of medical technology, may further boost profitability even as revenue growth slows, Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing Chief Financial Officer Christian Mueller.
In the current fiscal year ending in September, the company could get nearer to its medium-term goal of an operating margin of 15 percent, the newspaper quoted Mueller as saying. It achieved a 13.6 percent margin in the previous financial year.
"We have every reason to be confident about the future," the newspaper quoted Mueller as saying. "But the pace of revenue growth of 15 percent achieved purely organically in the first six months is something that we will certainly not be able to sustain over the long term." (Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* SAYS TO PAY EUR 0.15 PER ONE SHARE IN DIVIDENDS, SETTING AUGUST 1, AS DATE OF CALCULATION OF DIVIDENDS AND AUGUST 8, AS DATE OF PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS