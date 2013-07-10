July 10 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn plans to
seek a higher price for his Dell shares in court and urged other
investors to do the same, in an effort to block Dell Inc
founder Michael Dell's $24.4 billion buyout offer ahead
of a key shareholder meeting.
Icahn opposes the proposal from Michael Dell and private
equity firm Silver Lake, arguing it undervalues the PC maker,
and has put forth a number of alternative options in concert
with fellow Dell shareholder Southeastern Asset Management.
Earlier this week, however, shareholder advisory firms
Institutional Shareholder Services, Glass Lewis and Egan Jones
threw their support behind Michael Dell's offer.
In his latest effort to derail Michael Dell's plans, Icahn
wants shareholders to vote against the buyout and then ask a
court in Delaware, where Dell is incorporated, to appraise the
fair value of the shares.
"We believe if you seek appraisal, you will receive more,"
Icahn said in a letter to Dell shareholders.
Icahn said Dell shareholders could change their minds about
the appraisal up to 60 days after the merger.
During that time "we believe Dell may wish to negotiate with
those that sought appraisal and possibly pay a premium over
$13.65 to get them to settle and drop their appraisal claims,"
he said.
Should shareholders change their minds they can still sell
for $13.65, Icahn said in the letter, adding "you can have your
cake and eat it too."
Dell shareholders are scheduled to vote on the buyout offer
proposed by Michael Dell and Silver Lake on July 18.
On Tuesday, Yacktman Asset Management, which owns about 0.85
percent of Dell stock, said it favored Icahn and Southeastern's
proposal that would see shareholders tender 1.1 billion shares
at $14 each.
For that bid to be put to a vote, shareholders must reject
Michael Dell's proposal and then elect a new slate of directors
put up by Icahn.
Icahn and Southeastern together own almost 13 percent of
Dell's stock.