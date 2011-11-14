BRIEF-Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 22
June 14Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd :
Nov 14 Diversified manufacturer Carlisle Cos Inc said it will acquire electronic interconnect components maker Tri-Star Electronics International from private equity firm Brockway Moran & Partners for $285 million.
Tri-Star, with annual sales of about $95 million, will operate as part of Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, the company said in a statement.
El Segundo, California-based Tri-Star makes contacts and connectors used to transmit data and power on aircraft and defense platforms, and in high-end industrial equipment.
"Tri-Star has been consistently profitable and expands our product and service range to our customers," Carlisle Chief Executive David Roberts said in a statement. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
NEW YORK, June 13 J. Crew Group Inc disclosed terms on Tuesday of a debt restructuring deal that would roughly cut in half the value of its nearly $567 million in bonds, as well as extend their maturity by two years, after receiving the backing of some key creditors.