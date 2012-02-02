Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
* Q4 EPS $0.61 vs $0.51 last yr
* Q4 revenue rises 26 pct
Feb 2 Diversified manufacturer Carlisle Cos Inc reported a higher quarterly profit helped by higher sales in its Brake & Friction segment.
For the fourth quarter, net income rose to $38.6 million, or 61 cents a share, from $32.2 million, or 51 cents a share, a year ago.
Income from continuing operations was 63 cents a share.
Sales rose 26 percent to $789.6 million. Sales at its Brake & Friction unit more than doubled to $116.2 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 63 cents a share, on sales of $744.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Carlisle's Brake & Friction segment accounts for about 15 percent of total revenue.
The company makes an array of products including roofing materials, specialty wheels and tires, foodservice equipment, and wire and cable assemblies for aerospace and industrial clients.
Shares of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company closed at $49.56 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
June 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.