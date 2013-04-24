COPENHAGEN, April 24 Danish brewer Carlsberg's
strategy and acquisition plans will continue
unchanged after the head of the region resigns, but growth rates
could slow further in the future, its chief executive said.
The brewer's head of Asia, Roy Bagattini, will take a job at
fashion group Levi Strauss & Company, and a new appointment will
made in due course, Carlsberg said in a statement earlier in the
day.
"There will be continuity, and our plans in Asia will
proceed precisely as already planned," group Chief Executive
Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen said in a telephone interview, adding that
the new head of the region would need commercial and merger and
acquisition qualifications.
Growth in the Asian beer market may slow further in the
future, but overall growth will continue, Rasmussen also said.
