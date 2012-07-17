COPENHAGEN, July 17 Russia's MICEX stock
exchange has approved the delisting of Danish brewer Carlsberg's
Russian subsidiary Baltika Breweries following a
buyout offer to minority shareholders, Carlsberg said on
Tuesday.
"The last day of trading in Baltika Breweries shares on the
MICEX Stock Exchange will be 4 October 2012," Carlsberg A/S said
in a statement.
Carlsberg, which controls Baltika with nearly 85 percent of
the stock, launched on June 1 a voluntary offer to buy Baltika
shares at 1,550 roubles ($47.53) per share up until Aug. 9.
The offer is conditional upon Carlsberg getting ownership of
more than 95 percent of Baltika's stock.
Carlsberg said it had kept its offer price unchanged from
its initial indication given in February despite a 10 percent
decline in the MICEX overall during the same period.
Carlsberg said that if it did not get more than 95 percent
of the stock, it could withdraw the offer.
($1 = 32.6085 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by John Acher. Editing by Jane Merriman)