COPENHAGEN May 15 Danish brewer Carlsberg
has submitted to the Russian authorities a buy-out
offer for minority stakes in its Russian unit Baltika Breweries,
Carlsberg said on Tuesday.
Carlsberg, which controls Baltika Breweries with 84.55
percent of the stock, had said in its 2011 annual report in
February that it would make an offer to Baltika's minority
shareholders.
It has now submitted the offer to the Russian Federal
Financial Markets Service for approval, Carlsberg said in a
statement.
"The contents of the voluntary offer will be published in
due course," Carlsberg said.
The statement did not provide any further details.
(Reporting by John Acher)