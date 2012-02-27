COPENHAGEN Feb 27 Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S named two woman to its board and said it was seeking to promote more females to senior executive decisions, as part of a more responsible corporate strategy and a push for an increased global perspective.

The two new female board members are Donna Cordner, non-executive director of Millicom International Cellular SA , and Elisabeth Fleuriot, senior vice president for emerging markets and vice president at Kellogg Co.

The group said it was the first time it had nominated women to its boardroom.

"These new appointments will provide us with even more international ... experience, as well as further reinforcing our commitment towards corporate social responsibility", Chairman Povl Krogsgaard-Larsen said in a statement.

Other appointments included Soren-Peter Fuchs Olesen, who will take the board position being vacated by the retiring Krogsgaard-Larsen. Olesen is a member of the board of directors of the Carlsberg Foundation -- a charitable trust which holds the majority of the company's shares -- and the supervisory board of the Carlsberg Laboratory, where new products are developed.

The female recruitment bias reflects moves in other countries to increase the number of women in executive positions. Norway for instance has quotas requiring a minimum level of female representation on boards.

Carlsberg, whose board currently consists of 12 men, of which five are professors in fields ranging from geography to German, said its board should consist of at least 40 percent women by 2015.

It also said at least 50 percent of the board should have significant international experience.

While the board has previously included employee-elected female board members, it would be the first time external women candidates had been proposed, the brewer said. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Holmes)