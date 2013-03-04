COPENHAGEN, March 4 Carlsberg A/S :
* Launches partial take-over offer for up to 30.29% of the
shares in Chongqing
Brewery Company co. ltd (cbc) at RMB 20 per share
* The Carlsberg Group is today the largest shareholder in CBC
with a current shareholding of 29.7%. Upon the successful
completion of the partial take-over offer, Carlsberg will have
control over CBC and potentially up to 60% of the shares in CBC.
* The second largest shareholder in CBC, Chongqing Beer (Group)
Co. Ltd., has, through a separate agreement with Carlsberg,
committed to tender its shares as part of the tender offer
process at the proposed price, with the aim of disposing of its
remaining 20% stake in CBC.
* At RMB 20 per share, the total purchase price for the
additional 30.29% stake in CBC will be around RMB 2.9bn
(approximately DKK 2.65bn).