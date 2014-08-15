BRIEF-MND signs exclusive partnership with Chinese ski resort
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
COPENHAGEN Aug 15 Carlsberg A/S
* Carlsberg celebrates barclays premier league partnership with 'take your seats' film Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.