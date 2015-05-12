COPENHAGEN May 12 Carlsberg's outgoing Chief
Executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen said on Tuesday investors should
not expect a "completely different" company after his successor,
Cees 't Hart, takes over next month.
"I don't think you should expect a completely different
Carlsberg when Cees enters," Rasmussen said of his Dutch
successor. "Sure there'll be small changes here and there."
"But the general strategy and what is focused on: return on
invested capital, how we allocate our investments - meaning that
mergers and acquisitions have a low priority at the moment -
some of these vital strategies I don't believe will be changed."
(Reporting by Alexander Tange; editing by Ole Mikkelsen)