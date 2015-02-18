BRIEF-Marine Harvest increases dividend, keeps 2017 harvest guidance despite cut in Norway
* Marine harvest q1 operational ebit eur 220 million versus eur 215 million in preliminary april 20 statement and vs eur112 mln in Q1 2016
COPENHAGEN Feb 18 Carlsberg Chief Executive Joergen Buhl Rasmussen will retire in June and will be succeeded by Cees 't Hart, the head of Dutch dairy company Royal FrieslandCampina, the Danish firm said on Wednesday.
The handover is expected to take place on June 15, Carlsberg said.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Ole Mikkelsen)
* Marine harvest q1 operational ebit eur 220 million versus eur 215 million in preliminary april 20 statement and vs eur112 mln in Q1 2016
ISTANBUL, May 10 Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding said on Wednesday its net profit in the first quarter more than doubled to 1.1 billion lira ($304 million) from 515.2 million in the same period a year earlier.