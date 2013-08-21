COPENHAGEN Aug 21 Danish brewer Carlsberg expects mature Western European markets to remain challenging next year, chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

"I do not think we will see a significant change in the second half of this year, and not next year either," chief executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen said after the company reported a second quarter result nearly in line with analysts' expectations.

"Even though there are some signs that the economy is improving, it will take some time before it will influence the consumer pattern," Rasmussen said. (Reporting by Teis Jensen)