COPENHAGEN, June 12 Danish brewer Carlsberg
will sign a deal on Friday to build a brewery in the
Chinese province of Yunnan at a total investment of 4 billion
Danish crowns ($670.42 million), a spokesman said.
The brewery will be Carlsberg's second biggest, reaching an
annual capacity of 10 million hectolitre before 2025, the
spokesman said. Carlsberg's biggest brewery is currently its
Russian brewery Baltika with an annual capacity of 12 million
hectolitre per year.
The deal will be signed with Chinese officials on Friday in
connection with the visit to Denmark of Chinese president Hu
Jinteo.
"The brewery will be gradually built over a period of time
to suit China's growing demand for beer in the future," the
spokesman said.
Carlsberg owns 41 breweries in China fully or partly through
partnerships, and will brew local brands as well as its
Carlsberg and Tuborg brands, the spokesman said.
The new brewery in southwest China will be ready to brew its
first beer in 2014, he said.
($1 = 5.9664 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)