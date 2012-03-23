COPENHAGEN, March 23 Danish brewer Carlsberg
considers it a priority to gain 100 percent ownership
of Chinese brewer Chongqing Brewery as it continues
to strengthen its foothold in Asia, its chairman told Reuters.
Carlsberg owns nearly 30 percent of China's third largest
brewery which has a total marketcap of $2.4 billion.
"I think, for all breweries, there are companies which are
considered "nice to have" and companies which are considered
"must-win battles"," said Flemming Besenbacher, elected chairman
at the brewer's annual general meeting on Thursday, replacing
retiring Povl Krogsgaard-Larsen.
Per capita beer consumption is some 35 litres per year in
western China and 17-19 litres across the country, compared with
70-90 litres in Europe.
"For Carlsberg, our engagement in Chongqing is what I would
describe as a must-win battle," said Besenbacher.
The world's fourth biggest brewer, which brews Carlsberg,
Tuborg, Baltika brands, has partnerships with some 50 breweries
in China and is particularly strong in western China where it
has regional market share of 50-60 percent.
Carlsberg gets nearly a third of its sales in Russia, the
world's fourth biggest beer market after China, the United
States and Brazil, with a market share of close to 40 percent.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Mike Nesbit)