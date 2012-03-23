COPENHAGEN, March 23 Danish brewer Carlsberg considers it a priority to gain 100 percent ownership of Chinese brewer Chongqing Brewery as it continues to strengthen its foothold in Asia, its chairman told Reuters.

Carlsberg owns nearly 30 percent of China's third largest brewery which has a total marketcap of $2.4 billion.

"I think, for all breweries, there are companies which are considered "nice to have" and companies which are considered "must-win battles"," said Flemming Besenbacher, elected chairman at the brewer's annual general meeting on Thursday, replacing retiring Povl Krogsgaard-Larsen.

Per capita beer consumption is some 35 litres per year in western China and 17-19 litres across the country, compared with 70-90 litres in Europe.

"For Carlsberg, our engagement in Chongqing is what I would describe as a must-win battle," said Besenbacher.

The world's fourth biggest brewer, which brews Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika brands, has partnerships with some 50 breweries in China and is particularly strong in western China where it has regional market share of 50-60 percent.

Carlsberg gets nearly a third of its sales in Russia, the world's fourth biggest beer market after China, the United States and Brazil, with a market share of close to 40 percent. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Mike Nesbit)