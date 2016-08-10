(Repeats item with no changes)

COPENHAGEN Aug 10 Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its 59 percent share of Carlsberg Malawi Limited to Castel Group.

The sale is in line with Carlsberg's strategy to fully exploit and leverage its strengths while positioning itself for future growth, the brewer said.

Carlsberg did not disclose financial details.

(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Louise Heavens)