COPENHAGEN Dec 19 Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Monday it had obtained a new five-year revolving credit facility of 800 million euros ($1.04 billion) from a group of nine banks.

The facility replaces a 1.43 billion euros facility signed in 2005 and subsequently reduced to 1.23 billion in 2008, Carlsberg A/S said in a statement.

"With this new credit facility in place, Carlsberg has extended the maturity profile of its bank commitments and has achieved favourable pricing and terms," it said. "The facility is for general corporate purposes." ($1 = 0.7665 euros) (Reporting by Mette Fraende)