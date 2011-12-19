COPENHAGEN Dec 19 Danish brewer Carlsberg
said on Monday it had obtained a new five-year
revolving credit facility of 800 million euros ($1.04 billion)
from a group of nine banks.
The facility replaces a 1.43 billion euros facility signed
in 2005 and subsequently reduced to 1.23 billion in 2008,
Carlsberg A/S said in a statement.
"With this new credit facility in place, Carlsberg has
extended the maturity profile of its bank commitments and has
achieved favourable pricing and terms," it said. "The facility
is for general corporate purposes."
($1 = 0.7665 euros)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende)