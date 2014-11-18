COPENHAGEN Nov 18 Danish brewer Carlsberg said it will strengthen its position in Greece significantly through a merger with the country's third largest brewer Olympic Brewery.

Carlsberg will own 51 percent of the combined company and the current shareholders of Olympic Brewery will own the remaining 49 percent, the Danish brewer said in a statement.

"The merger with Olympic Brewery and the creation of a strong number two player in the Greek market represents a step-change for our local business," Carlsberg Chief Executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen said in the statement. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by David Clarke)