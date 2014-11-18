COPENHAGEN Nov 18 Danish brewer Carlsberg
said it will strengthen its position in Greece
significantly through a merger with the country's third largest
brewer Olympic Brewery.
Carlsberg will own 51 percent of the combined company and
the current shareholders of Olympic Brewery will own the
remaining 49 percent, the Danish brewer said in a statement.
"The merger with Olympic Brewery and the creation of a
strong number two player in the Greek market represents a
step-change for our local business," Carlsberg Chief Executive
Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen said in the statement.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by David Clarke)