COPENHAGEN May 9 Danish brewer Carlsberg on Wednesday kept its 2012 outlook unchanged after first-quarter operating profits fell more than forecast, partly hurt by destocking and increased beer taxes in its crucial Russian market.

For the full year Carlsberg reiterated a forecast for operating profit before special items at the same level as in 2011 which was 9.82 billion crowns.

Operating profit fell to 574 million Danish crowns ($100.32 million) in the three months to end-March from 1.00 billion in the first quarter last year.

The result missed an average forecast of 823 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 5.7219 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)