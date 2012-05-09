British vote upset leaves European shares in choppy waters
* Basic resources provide biggest sectoral boost (Adds details, updates prices)
COPENHAGEN May 9 Danish brewer Carlsberg on Wednesday kept its 2012 outlook unchanged after first-quarter operating profits fell more than forecast, partly hurt by destocking and increased beer taxes in its crucial Russian market.
For the full year Carlsberg reiterated a forecast for operating profit before special items at the same level as in 2011 which was 9.82 billion crowns.
Operating profit fell to 574 million Danish crowns ($100.32 million) in the three months to end-March from 1.00 billion in the first quarter last year.
The result missed an average forecast of 823 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 5.7219 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)
By Krisztina Than and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, June 9 The Czech crown hit its highest level since the central bank removed its cap on the currency in April, boosted on Friday by higher than expected May inflation data which pointed to possible monetary tightening later this year. Among other currencies the forint and the Romanian leu were up 0.1 percent and the zloty flat, with Central European markets showing no significant reaction to the unexpected outcome of Bri