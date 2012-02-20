(Adds quotes, details, background)
COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 Danish brewer Carlsberg
warned 2012 operating profit would be flat, capped by
declining Northern and Western Europe markets, and it would take
full control of its Baltika subsidiary in Russia for up to $1.15
billion.
Carlsberg, the world's fourth biggest brewer, said its key
Russian market would see modest growth this year.
Reporting fourth-quarter results roughly in line with
forecasts, Carlsberg said buying the remaining 15 percent of
Baltika would cost up to 6.5 billion crowns ($1.15 billion), and
the transaction would be immediately earnings-enhancing.
"The Carlsberg Group will take the necessary steps to
arrange for a delisting of Baltika as soon as possible,"
Carlsberg said. "We currently expect this to happen not later
than May 2012."
In the Russian market, where the group is the leading
brewer, its volume market share declined to 37.4 percent in 2011
from 39.2 percent.
"Russia resulted in market share loss due to a high level of
promotional activities from competitors," the brewer said in the
statement.
It said it expected a challenging environment in Northern
and Western Europe in 2012.
"In Russia, the steps we've taken to strengthen the business
will begin to bear fruit in 2012. At the same time we'll
continue to explore acquisition opportunities in growth
markets," the brewer said.
More than 29 percent of revenue and nearly 44 percent of
operating profits came from the East European business,
including Russia, in the fourth quarter.
Fourth-quarter operating profit rose to 1.83 billion Danish
crowns, from 1.13 billion a year earlier, roughly in line with
analysts' average forecast of 1.82 billion in a Reuters poll.
Sales rose to 14.85 billion crowns in the fourth quarter
from 13.40 billion a year earlier, exceeding a 14.30 billion
average forecast.
The brewer said it expected 2012 operating profit before
special items to be at the level of 2011, and adjusted net
profit to grow slightly.
It has earlier said it expected its key Russian beer market
to begin recovering in 2012 but that the decline in western
European markets could intensify over the next three years as
the euro zone crisis bites.
