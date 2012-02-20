* Q4 operating profit 1.83 bln DKK vs 1.82 bln forecast
* Q4 revenue 14.85 bln DKK vs 14.30 bln forecast
* Forecasts flat 2012 operating profit from 2011 level
* Says will offer to buy remaining 15 pct of Baltika
* Shares recover to trade up 3.3 percent
By Mette Fraende
COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 Danish brewer Carlsberg
warned operating profits would stall this year, hurt
by falling beer markets in northern and western Europe while its
biggest market, Russia, would only show a slow recovery.
The world's fourth biggest brewer, which brews Carlsberg,
Tuborg, Baltika brands said its 2012 results would be dented by
the euro zone crisis hitting beer drinkers and also by a low
single-digit percentage rise in its input costs.
"We have taken a cautious view for northern and western
Europe, and assume a slightly declining market in 2012," Chief
Financial Officer Jorn Jensen said at an investor presentation.
"Consumers in Europe are assumed to remain under pressure
from the macro economic situation," Jensen added on Monday.
Carlsberg said it expected the Russian beer market to return
to modest growth this year after a 3 percent fall in 2011
following big tax hikes, high inflation and tighter regulations.
The brewer gets nearly a third of its sales in Russia, the
world's fourth biggest beer market after China, the United
States and Brazil, with a market share of close to 40 percent.
"We lost market share in Russia, which is not satisfactory
and we continue to take actions to address that," Chief
Executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen said in a conference call.
Part of Carlsberg's plan to reverse the falling market share
in Russia would be to take full control of Russian unit Baltika
through an offer to buy the 15 percent it does not already own,
and Rasmussen said the net cost of the deal in 2012 would be up
to 4.4 billion crowns.
Carlsberg said buying out Baltika minority stakes would be
immediately earnings-enhancing once completed, and it expected
the delisting of Baltika to happen not later than May 2012.
Rasmussen said the step would strengthen the business and
bear fruit in 2012, though the group would still face a
"challenging environment" in northern and western Europe where
it has big operations in Scandinavia, France and Britain.
In Russia, inflation, especially on food products, would
likely be significantly lower this year than in 2011, and the
outlook for the economy was fairly positive, Rasmussen said.
OUTLOOK DISAPPOINTS
Fourth-quarter operating profit rose in line with forecasts
to 1.83 billion Danish crowns from 1.13 billion a year earlier
, but Carlsberg said 2012 underlying operating
profits would be flat, which disappointed some analysts.
"2011 ended on a good note, on the earnings side it was due
to the effects of cost cutting. On the other hand, their
expectations for 2012 are on the weak side. I had hoped they
would be able to raise operating profits in 2012," Sydbank
analyst Morten Imsgard said.
Group sales rose to 14.85 billion crowns in the fourth
quarter from 13.40 billion a year earlier, exceeding a 14.30
billion average forecast.
Carlsberg shares reversed initial losses to trade up 3.3
percent at 443 crowns by 1110 GMT, outperforming a flat STOXX
Europe 600 food and beverage index. Shares in the
Copenhagen-based brewer fell by 27 percent in 2011.
In the Russian market, Carlsberg's volume market share
declined to 37.4 percent in 2011 from 39.2 percent previously.
"Russia resulted in market share loss due to a high level of
promotional activities from competitors," the brewer said.