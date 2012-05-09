CEE MARKETS-Inflation drives Czech crown to post cap high

By Krisztina Than and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, June 9 The Czech crown hit its highest level since the central bank removed its cap on the currency in April, boosted on Friday by higher than expected May inflation data which pointed to possible monetary tightening later this year. Among other currencies the forint and the Romanian leu were up 0.1 percent and the zloty flat, with Central European markets showing no significant reaction to the unexpected outcome of Bri