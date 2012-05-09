British vote upset leaves European shares in choppy waters
* Basic resources provide biggest sectoral boost (Adds details, updates prices)
COPENHAGEN, May 9 Danish brewer Carlsberg , three-month results to end-March (millions of Danish crowns): Q1 2012 Q1 2011 Forecast* Sales 12,874 12,528 12,437 EBIT before special items 574 1,003 823 Pretax profit 59 353 253 * Forecasts are mean estimates from a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
* Basic resources provide biggest sectoral boost (Adds details, updates prices)
By Krisztina Than and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, June 9 The Czech crown hit its highest level since the central bank removed its cap on the currency in April, boosted on Friday by higher than expected May inflation data which pointed to possible monetary tightening later this year. Among other currencies the forint and the Romanian leu were up 0.1 percent and the zloty flat, with Central European markets showing no significant reaction to the unexpected outcome of Bri