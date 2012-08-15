COPENHAGEN Aug 15 Danish brewer Carlsberg
reported second-quarter operating profit below
forecasts on Wednesday and kept its earnings outlook for the
full year unchanged after its key Russia market improved.
The world's fourth-largest brewer, whose brands include
Carlsberg, Tuborg and Baltika, said the result was hurt by a
fall in Northern and Western European beer market revenue due to
very poor weather.
The result was held up by strong Asia revenue and an
improvement in Russia where Carlsberg saw its market share rise
to 37.3 percent in the second quarter from 37.0 percent in the
first quarter.
Second-quarter operating profit fell 6 percent to 3.47
billion Danish crowns ($574.45 million), missing an average 3.84
billion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
For the full year 2012 Carlsberg said it still expected
operating profit before special items to be at the same level as
in 2011, which was 9.82 billion crowns.
($1 = 6.0406 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende)