COPENHAGEN Feb 20 Danish brewer Carlsberg on Monday said 2012 operating profit would be flat after fourth-quarter profits rose roughly in line with forecasts, and said it would buy the remaining 15 percent of shares in its Russian subsidiary, Baltika.

The total cost of raising its stake in Baltika to 100 percent would be up to 6.5 billion Danish crowns ($1.15 billion), Carlsberg said in its fourth-quarter report.

"We will take the necessary steps to arrange for a delisting of Baltika as soon as possible," the company said.

The brewer said it expected 2012 operating profit before special items to be at the level of 2011, and adjusted net profit to grow slightly.

"Strong prioritisation on the most important activities will be a key driver for how we approach businesses in what we expect to be a challenging environment in Northern & Western Europe in 2012," the group said. ($1 = 5.6474 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)