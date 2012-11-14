India says to levy 3 pct tax on gold under new regime, industry relieved
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
COPENHAGEN Nov 14 Danish brewer Carlsberg has signed a deal to increase its investment in Chongqing Jianiang Brewery Co. Ltd. by 18.58 percent at a cost of about 600 million yuan ($96.36 million), the brewer said on Wednesday.
Carlsberg said that would increase its stake to 49.58 percent. ($1 = 6.2265 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Mette Fraende)
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.