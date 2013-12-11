BRIEF-Xiabuxiabu Catering Management says co subscribed for two SPD financial products
April 12 Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co Ltd:
COPENHAGEN Dec 11 Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S said on Wednesday: * Has completed the partial take-over offer for shares in Chongqing
Brewery company * Has acquired 146.6 million shares and thereby increased its shareholding
from 29.7 percent to 60 percent * Total purchase price 2.9 billion yuan ($477.7 million)
April 12 Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co Ltd:
WASHINGTON, April 11 President Donald Trump told a group of chief executives on Tuesday that his administration was revamping the Wall Street reform law known as Dodd-Frank and might eliminate the rules and replace them with "something else."