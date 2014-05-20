COPENHAGEN May 20 Danish brewer Carlsberg
said on Tuesday:
* Has on Tuesday successfully placed 10-year euro notes for a
principal amount of 1 billion euros with a coupon of 2.5 percent
* The notes have been issued under the company's European
medium term note
* The notes will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange
* The proceeds of the offering will be used for general
corporate purposes
* J. P. Morgan Securities plc, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities
International plc, Nomura International plc, The Royal Bank of
Scotland plc and UniCredit Bank AG acted as active bookrunners
Source text for Eikon: