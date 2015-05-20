BRIEF-Pilgrim’S Pride announces new credit facility
* Pilgrims Pride Corp says has entered into a credit agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a new $750 million revolving credit facility
COPENHAGEN May 20 Carlsberg has cut its headquarters and regional offices staff by 20 percent from around 900 employees, the Danish brewer told Reuters on Wednesday.
About 75 jobs were lost in Denmark, said the brewer, which has been under pressure by poor performance in the key market of Russia.
* Sturm Ruger & Company - At meeting on May 8, 2017, board approved amendment to bylaws to change title of current vice-chairman to lead vice-chairman