COPENHAGEN Nov 30 Danish brewer Carlsberg
said on Wednesday it would cut 130-150 headquarter
jobs across Europe to withstand difficult market conditions in
Europe.
The brewer said it would cut 95 jobs in Denmark, Poland and
Switzerland to ensure the group would be in good shape to
withstand difficult and uncertain market conditions in Europe in
the years to come.
"We are preparing for challenging market conditions in the
coming years in Europe," said Chief Executive Jorgen Buhl
Rasmussen in the statement.
"Although the outlook is uncertain, we maintain our long
term ambition for profitable growth," Rasmussen said in the
statement.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende)