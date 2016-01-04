COPENHAGEN Jan 4 Danish brewer Carlsberg
will not pursue takeovers for the time being as it
focuses on cutting costs at its core Russian business, its
chairman told daily Berlingske in an interview published on
Monday.
"Acquisitions are no longer on the agenda for Carlsberg.
This is because we are challenged on earnings," Chairman
Flemming Besenbacher told the newspaper.
He said that the focus for Chief Executive Cees 't Hart is
to secure long-term profitable growth.
The world's fourth largest brewer has long been struggling
in Russia due a shrinking economy and tighter regulations on
alcohol consumption. It announced $1.4 billion of writedown and
restructuring charges in November and said it would cut 2,000
jobs.
"The board was in 2014 more and more unsatisfied with the
value creation the company has created in recent years,"
Besenbacher said.
Both share price and profit have moved little in several
years, he said.
Vietnamese media reported last week that Carlsberg has
dropped its plan to increase its ownership in Vietnam's second
largest brewer Habeco.
Carlsberg will publish the results of a strategic review in
March.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)