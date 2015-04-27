BRIEF-High Liner Foods posts Q1 adj. earnings per share C$0.46
* High Liner Foods reports operating results for the first quarter of 2017
April 27 Carlsberg :
** Carlsberg Group and Brooklyn Brewery strengthen collaboration with new E.C. Dahls brewery in Norway
** The collaboration entails a new brewery with pub, restaurant, conference facilities and visitor center established at the existing Ringnes E.C. Dahls brewery site in Trondheim
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki; editing Ole Mikkelsen)
* High Liner Foods reports operating results for the first quarter of 2017
* SIGNS TERMSHEET REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF 100 PERCENT STAKE IN CO WHICH RUNS WEB PORTAL NOT RELATED TO GASTRONOMY