COPENHAGEN, March 18 A depressed Russian beer
market will pressure Carlsberg's already weakened
Baa2 credit rating, Moody's said on Wednesday, but the ratings
agency noted that a planned 30 percent cut in capital
expenditure could offset profit declines.
Russia is the Achilles heel of the world's fourth-largest
brewer, contributing a third of its operating profit. Moscow has
tightened alcohol regulation, which has restricted sales while
recession has dampened demand and a weaker rouble has reduced
profit.
Moody's said the company's debt-to-earnings ratio before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation could exceed the
three times threshold for the Baa2 rating if it fails to control
costs.
Carlsberg is two downgrades from a junk rating. Last year it
had to cut its 2014 profit forecast several times as the
economic situation in Russia deteriorated, dragged down by a
slump in oil prices and Western sanctions.
Moody's noted Carlsberg's intention to spend 4 billion
Danish crowns ($568 million) on capital outlays this year, a 30
percent reduction from 2014.
"We do not think this level is sustainable in the longer
term as the amount is below annual depreciation and the company
will need to continue investing to expand capacity in growing
markets," it said in its report.
"However it is commensurate with the expected impact of the
slowdown in Russia and we expect it to compensate for a large
part of the expected profit decline," Moody's said, adding that
a further fall in the value of the rouble was the biggest risk.
Carlsberg declined to comment on the report.
($1 = 7.0389 Danish crowns)
