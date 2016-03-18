COPENHAGEN, March 18 Moody's maintained a Baa2
debt rating with negative outlook for Denmark's Carlsberg's
after the world's number four brewer announced a new
strategy.
The strategy revision was credit positive, Moody's said on
Friday, while adding that details remained limited.
"The revised strategy has positive implications for its
rating, as the company has confirmed its focus on its existing
geographic and assets base, reducing potential M&A related event
risk," Moody's wrote.
Carlsberg's attempt to regain momentum with a new strategy
after years in the doldrums failed to convince markets on
Wednesday.
The brewer's ratings and operating performance have remained
under pressure since late 2014 as the company struggles in
Russia, where volumes of beer consumption are declining at
double digit rates, mainly owing to the challenging
macroeconomic environment.
