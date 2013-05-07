COPENHAGEN May 7 Danish brewer Carlsberg said it expects last year's growth rates in the Asia region to continue this year, after strong sales in the region helped the brewer beat first-quarter forecasts.

"I see no reason that the picture from 2012 should change significantly in 2013," Chief Executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen told Reuters after the results.

Carlsberg last year reported a 33 percent rise in Asia net revenue compared with the previous year. According to a Reuters poll, analysts on average forecast the brewer will report a 15 percent rise in Asia revenue this year compared with 2012.

Rasmussen said the search for a new Chief Executive for Asia was progressing and that the brewer was looking both internally and externally for a candidate. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Alison Birrane)