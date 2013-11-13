(.)

COPENHAGEN Nov 13 Danish brewer Carlsberg is confident that its Russian market will return to growth after regulations to curb alcohol abuse dented third quarter results, although western European markets may not pick up for a year or two.

"There is nothing for us that indicates that consumers and the macro economies (in Western Europe) will be much better in the short term, or in the next year or two," chief executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen said.

He said he was certain that there would be growth again in the Russian market.

"It is a question of when. This market certainly has growth potential," he said over the telephone. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; editing by Keiron Henderson)