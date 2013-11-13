(.)
COPENHAGEN Nov 13 Danish brewer Carlsberg
is confident that its Russian market will return to
growth after regulations to curb alcohol abuse dented third
quarter results, although western European markets may not pick
up for a year or two.
"There is nothing for us that indicates that consumers and
the macro economies (in Western Europe) will be much better in
the short term, or in the next year or two," chief executive
Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen said.
He said he was certain that there would be growth again in
the Russian market.
"It is a question of when. This market certainly has growth
potential," he said over the telephone.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; editing by Keiron Henderson)