BRIEF-The Climate Corp partners with advanced aerial imagery providers to deliver deeper crop analysis tools for farmers
COPENHAGEN May 7 Shares in Danish brewer Carlsberg jumped over 5 percent on Tuesday after its first-quarter operating profit and revenue rose more than forecast, partly aided by strong sales in Asia.
Its shares rose 3.7 percent to 568 Danish crowns per share at 0706 GMT, against a 0.7 percent rise in the Copenhagen benchmark index, after rising as much as 5.5 percent shortly after the stock market opened. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Alison Birrane)
PARIS, May 31 The Democratic Republic of Congo has reported three outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5 bird flu among poultry in the northeastern province of Ituri, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday.