COPENHAGEN Nov 13 Danish brewer Carlsberg
reported a 4.5 percent fall in third quarter
operating profit and cut its outlook for growth in Russia after
eastern European sales declined and Asian sales were hurt by
currency impacts.
The world's fourth-largest brewer kept its operating profit
and revenue forecast for this year unchanged, but cut its
forecast for the Russian beer market to decline by a high single
digit percentage from previously mid-single digits.
The group's operating profit fell to 3.43 billion Danish
crowns ($617.94 million) in the July to September quarter, in
line with an average 3.47 billion crowns estimate in a Reuters
poll..
($1 = 5.5507 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende, editing by Elizabeth Piper)